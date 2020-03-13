Small case with 280mm radiator support?

I'm currently using a Phanteks Evolv ITX but airflow is causing problems. I'm looking for the smallest case that will fit everything AND has good airflow. The system specs are in my signature but the main parts of contention are the 280mm radiator and 2x 3.5" HDDs. I was thinking about a Fractal Design Meshify C mini but would probably need to go with the non-mini variant to avoid the radiator pushing into the drive bay. Does anyone have any suggestions for other option or cases that will release soon?



Radiator Dimension: 311×138×27mm