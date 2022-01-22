Small case for Lightroom workstation

knight427
I’m considering building a workstation mostly for photo editing (Lightroom mostly, occasionally Photoshop, rarely do time lapse videos). I’m currently considering a build around i5-12600k due to price to performance balance based on this review. note that I’d be open to suggestions on other CPUs too. I don’t intend to add a video card, but having the option in the future might be enough to get me to buy something a little bigger.
I’m looking for a case that is either very small (like Mac mini or HP Z2 mini G5) or it could be thin and tall in which case I’d mount it to my standing desk leg. This would be my first build, so talk me like I’m an idiot.
