Small Block Chevy parts

I know this isn't tech related but there is a pretty big intersection between people who build computers and people who build cars. I am in the process of getting rid of a bunch of parts that I've accumulated over the years that no longer fit the vision of my build.

eBay user link - https://www.ebay.com/usr/exiled350

check back often as I am adding stuff slowly. Also check out my build thread here...

https://hardforum.com/threads/twenty-one-years.1968662/
 
