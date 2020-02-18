Small Biz Storage

Hi all, looking for some advice on storage options for our small office. Below is some details.
I'm mainly wondering if i can ditch the MD1000 and put in a couple enterprise 12TB drives in RAID 1 directly in the R330 server. Will this be a big performance hit? Should i upgrade to a newer external array? At home i run Unraid but that's for media storage with shucked 8tb drives. Flexible on budget to a point.
Thanks for any guidance/suggestions!
- 5-10 employees working off server at a time. Mainly excel/word/viewing photos/payroll software.
- 24U rack with plenty of room.
- Currently have Dell r330 with 4 hard drive bays (H330 internal sata backplane). 2 bays are free, 2 bays came preinstalled with the OS (500GB Raid 1 - Windows Server 2012 R2)
- Attached to r330 is a dell perc 5/e raid card, which is connected to a Dell MD1000 array.
- All data is currently on a Raid 5 array consisting of 5 2TB drives in the MD1000 (7.3TB Usable). There is a 2nd array of 5 1TB drives that is used to store backups. (2.7TB usable)
- Currently have 2.4TB free of 7.27TB
