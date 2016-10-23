Slim fan <15 mm thick compilation

Another thing to remember is bearing noise. - At lower RPMs in a super silent build, bearing noise is relevant, and a sleeve bearing is the way to go.



At the higher end of the RPM scale, Aerodynamic noise is your most significant factor, but at lower RPMs, when aerodynamic noise drops, the noise that comes from the motor and the bearings become more important, especially if your after the super silent build.



Ball bearings have the longer rated life and technically lower friction, but are definitely the noisier type. Noise comes from the fact that the balls are designed to roll on a metal surface (race). The smaller the contact area, the lower the friction, however if the race or ball not absolutely smooth so you will get minute vibrations and thus noise from the rotation of the bearing. The small contact area also makes ball bearings less resistance to handling, as any forces applied to the bearing are transmitted onto a very small point. Despite using hardened steels, the race/ball can still be minutely damaged, causing more noise or rough running.



Sleeve type bearings are definitely the quieter type, for as long as the bearing has sufficient oil for the shaft to glide within the bearing. Once the oil is lost, its a totally different matter, but this is where the fancier types of sleeve bearings are designed to keep the oil in for as long as possible.



A slim fan is however most likely going to spend most of its time at higher RPMs, so more often than not, bearing noise is not your biggest worry. Although not a slim fan, the Scythe Gentle typhoon fans are my favourite fan, and push the most air through a restrictive medium for a given amount of noise, but at idle speeds, the bearings are the loudest part of a super silent system, producing a hissing sound. Again, putting it in perspective, it is still quieter than a 2.5" HDD, but louder than the hiss from my PSU.