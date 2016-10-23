Slim fan <15 mm thick compilation

M

MrJerico

n00b
Joined
Aug 23, 2014
Messages
27
Hey all, its been a while. It's getting close to rebuilding time, and I have been looking into slim fans to fit in our beloved sff systems. I am mostly interested in the highest static pressure, but I compiled a list of all of the slim fans I know of with the company listed specs and thought you lovely bunch of people would like to see it.


Slim Fan List


Let me know if I missed anything or if you feel any of the specs are wrong. Also if any of you have any personal experience with any of them let me know.

I can tell you I have experience with the Sythe slip stream M series mounted on a Alpha Cool ST30 and they are LAME!!!



Out.
 
M

MrJerico

n00b
Joined
Aug 23, 2014
Messages
27
Ca11idus said:
The 92mm mvp NF-A9x14 isn't on the list.
Click to expand...
Added. I was originally only going to include 120mm fans, but lets make this thing complete!



yoyo55 said:
Is 20mm considered slim as well or 15 and under?
Click to expand...
I don't have clearance for 20mm thick fan. I know Yate Loon and Deepcool make a 20 mm. You are more than welcome to add them if you want. I was hoping to make this a collaboration!
 
Chapeau

Chapeau

Gawd
Joined
Jul 17, 2016
Messages
752
MrJerico said:
Hey all, its been a while. It's getting close to rebuilding time, and I have been looking into slim fans to fit in our beloved sff systems. I am mostly interested in the highest static pressure, but I compiled a list of all of the slim fans I know of with the company listed specs and thought you lovely bunch of people would like to see it.


Slim Fan List


Let me know if I missed anything or if you feel any of the specs are wrong. Also if any of you have any personal experience with any of them let me know.

I can tell you I have experience with the Sythe slip stream M series mounted on a Alpha Cool ST30 and they are LAME!!!



Out.
Click to expand...
Thanks for doing this... There's a heap of people on the Ncase M1 thread who would love this info.
I didn't know the cooler master fan had such high performance rating - I haven't seen a build with these yet.

Experience: Silverstone FW121 - seem to move air well but fairly noisy fans at all speeds. At full speed they are unacceptably noisy but offer decent performance for a slim fan.
(Used with EK 240SE - Unacceptable noise/flow/performance. Used with Hardware Lab Black Ice Nemesis 240 GTS - Passable noise/passable flow/good performance)
 
Chapeau

Chapeau

Gawd
Joined
Jul 17, 2016
Messages
752
I'd also add that it might be helpful to graph the results at commonly used rpm for noise and flow instead of at max speed.

For example: The silverstone fans beat basically everything else at full speed but no one is likely to want to run at 2000rpm due to noise.

Rpm steps of 800, 1000, 1200, 1400, 1600 would be helpful using data from cooling technique.
 
M

MrJerico

n00b
Joined
Aug 23, 2014
Messages
27
Chapeau said:
I'd also add that it might be helpful to graph the results at commonly used rpm for noise and flow instead of at max speed.

For example: The silverstone fans beat basically everything else at full speed but no one is likely to want to run at 2000rpm due to noise.

Rpm steps of 800, 1000, 1200, 1400, 1600 would be helpful using data from cooling technique.
Click to expand...
Yea, that's a good idea. Once I have a better sampling from others suggestions I will look into my top favorites with some higher resolution. It's unfortunate you were unhappy with the noise from the FW121 it is my top choice from the options I've seen so far.
 
M

MrJerico

n00b
Joined
Aug 23, 2014
Messages
27
Also, just to remind every one who is interested at Computex 2016 Noctua said they are now in pre-production of their 120x15mm fan which are "scheduled for launch in late 2016": Noctua on Computex 2016
 
M

Morgon

n00b
Joined
Nov 1, 2016
Messages
44
MrJerico said:
Also, just to remind every one who is interested at Computex 2016 Noctua said they are now in pre-production of their 120x15mm fan which are "scheduled for launch in late 2016": Noctua on Computex 2016
Click to expand...
About a week ago, I asked Noctua about this (attached to a question about NH-C14 availability, since running dual fans on the C14S is incompatible with the NCase M1), and they stated that they don't expect to have these for sale for another 6 months, give or take. :(
 
Chapeau

Chapeau

Gawd
Joined
Jul 17, 2016
Messages
752
Yeah - not holding my breath for these...

I know they had the acrylic prototypes on display, but I would love for the production fans to also be clear!
 
S

SaperPL

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 31, 2014
Messages
1,815
I've recently ordered something called Raijintek Aeolus Beta - It's kind of oversized 120mm with its frame being 130mm wide in one direction, 13mm thick with PWM - it might be interesting addition to Your list.
 
M

MrJerico

n00b
Joined
Aug 23, 2014
Messages
27
SaperPL said:
I've recently ordered something called Raijintek Aeolus Beta - It's kind of oversized 120mm with its frame being 130mm wide in one direction, 13mm thick with PWM - it might be interesting addition to Your list.
Click to expand...

Done! Cool fan. It has normal 120mm mounting points right?
 
S

SaperPL

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 31, 2014
Messages
1,815
I assume it has, I'll see how it looks and get back to You when I'll get that delivered.
 
C

chx

Gawd
Joined
Jun 21, 2011
Messages
698
There's an entire menu of 120mm mountable 140x150x13 fans:

Thermalright TY-14013R http://www.thermalright.de/en/fans/28/ty-14013r problem is, I can't find the static pressure

Raijintek Aeolus α http://www.raijintek.com/en/products_detail.php?ProductID=5

Silverstone FW141 http://www.silverstonetek.com/product.php?pid=530

120mm:

Raijintek Aeolus β http://www.raijintek.com/en/products_detail.php?ProductID=14
CoolerMaster XtraFlo 120 Slim http://www.coolermaster.com/cooling/case-fan/xtraflo-120-slim/


In the tiny section, we also have

Akasa AK-FN077 http://www.akasa.com.tw/update.php?...no=181&type=Fans&type_sub=Slim&model=AK-FN077
 
Last edited:
R

RosaJ

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 22, 2016
Messages
281
Looking to replace my Cryorig C7 fan. I have a different cooler, the Dynatron R15 which is a 90mm x 90mm CPU cooler. I probably should stick with a 92mm fan as a replacement but the Prolimatech Ultra Sleek Vortex 14 is so quite and has a rediculous CFM. Any suggestions?
 
Chapeau

Chapeau

Gawd
Joined
Jul 17, 2016
Messages
752
RosaJ said:
Looking to replace my Cryorig C7 fan. I have a different cooler, the Dynatron R15 which is a 90mm x 90mm CPU cooler. I probably should stick with a 92mm fan as a replacement but the Prolimatech Ultra Sleek Vortex 14 is so quite and has a rediculous CFM. Any suggestions?
Click to expand...
That's a nice cooler!

I'd stick with a 92mm fan - for best efficiently you want to force turbulent air through the heatsink fins and away somewhere...
A bigger fan could potentially create a deadspot centered right over your heatsink which would perform poorly.

If you need a super slim fan then I'd recommend: Scythe Kaze Jyu slim - it mounts on a 92mm fan footprint, 12mm thick.
If you can do with a slightly thicker then the Noctua NF-A9 14mm kills it. Actually the NF-A9 comes in a regular thickness option too!!
 
Last edited:
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
18,743
RosaJ said:
Looking to replace my Cryorig C7 fan. I have a different cooler, the Dynatron R15 which is a 90mm x 90mm CPU cooler. I probably should stick with a 92mm fan as a replacement but the Prolimatech Ultra Sleek Vortex 14 is so quite and has a rediculous CFM. Any suggestions?
Click to expand...
combine these two items to make a 92 to 140mm adapter but noise would go up!
http://www.frozencpu.com/products/7...FG01-0100-AKS.html?tl=g47c121s262&id=oHX5zT9w
http://www.frozencpu.com/products/1...apter_-_Black.html?tl=g47c121s262&id=oHX5zT9w
 
S

SaperPL

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 31, 2014
Messages
1,815
I forgot to make an update on Aeolus Beta:

I'm running EVGA GTX 1060 SC 6GB with fan and shroud detached + Aeolus Beta underneath controlled by the 1060 AND 120mm AIO in the same GPU chamber of my Sentry.
So far runs quite okay until I run some synthetic full load on gpu, but that's predictable...
 
T

thehack

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 16, 2016
Messages
155
SaperPL said:
I forgot to make an update on Aeolus Beta:

I'm running EVGA GTX 1060 SC 6GB with fan and shroud detached + Aeolus Beta underneath controlled by the 1060 AND 120mm AIO in the same GPU chamber of my Sentry.
So far runs quite okay until I run some synthetic full load on gpu, but that's predictable...
Click to expand...
Is there a noticable improvement in sound? Trying to figure out how I should rig my 1060 in my own build.
 
D

diableri

Gawd
Joined
Dec 13, 2006
Messages
706
Thanks for this. I've been trying to pick a case and really haven't found what I want. This will help. I'm hopefully going to build a prototype to hand off to a local machine shop this weekend.
 
S

SaperPL

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 31, 2014
Messages
1,815
thehack said:
Is there a noticable improvement in sound? Trying to figure out how I should rig my 1060 in my own build.
Click to expand...
I've literally stripped the fresh out of the box card that wasn't launched before just for the sake of this build. I haven't tested this GPU before with its default cooling.

The only thing I can say for sure is that in comparison to similar units with such fans it's incredibly quiet when not pushed to the limits, just playing normal 1080p in 60fps
 
G

gsilver

Gawd
Joined
Oct 12, 2010
Messages
588
Thanks!
Very useful in research on 140mm slim fans (in my Fractal Design Core 500 build)


Using a pair of Prolimatech Ultra Sleek Vortex 14 for now, but I'm looking forward to what Noctua is able to do in that form factor.
 
A

Alexreffand

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 30, 2013
Messages
94
Fan list looks messed up on mobile, only two fans listed for some reason. I'm not at my desktop to see if it's a problem exclusive to mobile.
 
K

klatox

Weaksauce
Joined
Feb 13, 2013
Messages
125
I'm having the same problem and on mobile. Does anyone know if there are any slim 92mm fans aside from the Noctua? I'm considering the NH-L9i for my Sentry and while I know the fan is great as I've owned it in the past, I'm not sure I'm willing to give up my aesthetic for it. They also make a 25mm redux fan but not sure if that would fly in the Sentry.
 
T

thehack

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 16, 2016
Messages
155
klatox said:
I'm having the same problem and on mobile. Does anyone know if there are any slim 92mm fans aside from the Noctua? I'm considering the NH-L9i for my Sentry and while I know the fan is great as I've owned it in the past, I'm not sure I'm willing to give up my aesthetic for it. They also make a 25mm redux fan but not sure if that would fly in the Sentry.
Click to expand...
ID cooling makes one. If you don't like that color you can call up Silverstone and they can sell you the one that comes with their AR06. It works okay. Not as nice as the Noctua.
 
M

MrJerico

n00b
Joined
Aug 23, 2014
Messages
27
klatox said:
Yep looks like it got fixed
Click to expand...
Yea, people keep leaving the filters on so the list doesn't fully populate. I turn them off every once in a while. Make sure you check those if you're having issues.

Glad everyone's finding this useful. There has been a lot of help from the community adding to this, thanks every one.
 
H

Hermit2001

Weaksauce
Joined
Aug 25, 2015
Messages
114
Anyone know what the quietest fan here is? From the spreadsheet it's the Scythe Kaze Jyu low speed, but it's probably got a sleeve bearing. Do any of the slim 120s have ball bearings, or other?
 
absolut_zero

absolut_zero

Weaksauce
Joined
Sep 2, 2014
Messages
77
Hermit2001 said:
Anyone know what the quietest fan here is? From the spreadsheet it's the Scythe Kaze Jyu low speed, but it's probably got a sleeve bearing. Do any of the slim 120s have ball bearings, or other?
Click to expand...
The Prolimatech Ultra Sleek Vortex 12 and 14 both have double ball bearings.
 
Chapeau

Chapeau

Gawd
Joined
Jul 17, 2016
Messages
752
Hermit2001 said:
Anyone know what the quietest fan here is? From the spreadsheet it's the Scythe Kaze Jyu low speed, but it's probably got a sleeve bearing. Do any of the slim 120s have ball bearings, or other?
Click to expand...
My experience is that production factors aside - good bearings, no faulty moldings for the blades etc... most fans (especially at low speed) will be very similar.
The noise will basically scale with rpm.

I find actually that fans with strange blade shapes ( notches, fences, strange profiles) are generally noisier...
 
O

okwchin

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 29, 2013
Messages
357
Another thing to remember is bearing noise. - At lower RPMs in a super silent build, bearing noise is relevant, and a sleeve bearing is the way to go.

At the higher end of the RPM scale, Aerodynamic noise is your most significant factor, but at lower RPMs, when aerodynamic noise drops, the noise that comes from the motor and the bearings become more important, especially if your after the super silent build.

Ball bearings have the longer rated life and technically lower friction, but are definitely the noisier type. Noise comes from the fact that the balls are designed to roll on a metal surface (race). The smaller the contact area, the lower the friction, however if the race or ball not absolutely smooth so you will get minute vibrations and thus noise from the rotation of the bearing. The small contact area also makes ball bearings less resistance to handling, as any forces applied to the bearing are transmitted onto a very small point. Despite using hardened steels, the race/ball can still be minutely damaged, causing more noise or rough running.

Sleeve type bearings are definitely the quieter type, for as long as the bearing has sufficient oil for the shaft to glide within the bearing. Once the oil is lost, its a totally different matter, but this is where the fancier types of sleeve bearings are designed to keep the oil in for as long as possible.

A slim fan is however most likely going to spend most of its time at higher RPMs, so more often than not, bearing noise is not your biggest worry. Although not a slim fan, the Scythe Gentle typhoon fans are my favourite fan, and push the most air through a restrictive medium for a given amount of noise, but at idle speeds, the bearings are the loudest part of a super silent system, producing a hissing sound. Again, putting it in perspective, it is still quieter than a 2.5" HDD, but louder than the hiss from my PSU.
 
D

darksable

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2015
Messages
431
klatox said:
I'm having the same problem and on mobile. Does anyone know if there are any slim 92mm fans aside from the Noctua? I'm considering the NH-L9i for my Sentry and while I know the fan is great as I've owned it in the past, I'm not sure I'm willing to give up my aesthetic for it. They also make a 25mm redux fan but not sure if that would fly in the Sentry.
Click to expand...
I've got an L9i and a white Sentry - there's absolutely zero hint of brown and tan showing through - remember the fan isn't up against the grill, it's significantly recessed.

The only way I could see it being visible is if you had white LEDs shining directly down the front of the motherboard - which wouldn't really be a way to mount them anyways. :)
 
N

Nanook

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 21, 2016
Messages
385
Most folks already know this...
I just wanted to share that I'm using the slim 120 Noctua NF-A12x15 fans and they're definitely much nicer than the competitor slim 120s. Comparing specs on paper (or spreadsheet) didn't really do these fan justice. E.g. I also have the CoolerMaster XFlo slims, and while they're powerful, they tend to vibrate more than the NF-A12x15's. At max speed, the Noctua are only slightly less loud, but the sound is more pleasant.
 
Last edited:
K

KMPKT

n00b
Joined
Apr 16, 2017
Messages
27
Just a heads up for anyone thinking of using the Titan 95mm extreme fan - it has to mounting holes for an 80mm fan, not a 92mm fan. I read it on the spec sheet before I bought it, but figured it had to be a typo. It wasn't.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top