Slightly messed up packaging for an HD-return or keep?

MazerRakham
n00b
- Joined
- Feb 22, 2012
- Messages
- 18
Today I got 2 18TB Ironwolf Pros from newegg. The first one was fine. The second one had one corner of the plastic reflex cushion/bracket endcap a bit crumpled up. Here is the first one (the good one):
Here is the bad second one:
What do you all think? Should I keep it or try to exchange it for a new one? I'm not sure how/why the plastic would get deformed like that.
Thanks.
