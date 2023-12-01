Slightly messed up packaging for an HD-return or keep?

M

MazerRakham

n00b
Joined
Feb 22, 2012
Messages
18
Today I got 2 18TB Ironwolf Pros from newegg. The first one was fine. The second one had one corner of the plastic reflex cushion/bracket endcap a bit crumpled up. Here is the first one (the good one):

PXL_20231201_232834909.jpg


Here is the bad second one:

PXL_20231201_232817691_edit.jpg


What do you all think? Should I keep it or try to exchange it for a new one? I'm not sure how/why the plastic would get deformed like that.

Thanks.
 
Looks more melted than crumbled to my eyes.

The box itself is fine? Whoever packed the HDD probably picked up the deformed piece, shrugged their shoulders at it, and used it anyways.

It's possible it happened in-transit, maybe the box was too close to a heater or something. That plastic is pretty thin and easy to deform (by design). Is the static bag at all damaged?

I'd say the HDD is probably fine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top