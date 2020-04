I've been using my Sennheiser 598cs headphones a lot more now connected to a Soundblaster E1 and I notice low level static and other "electronic" sounds coming through it. I also have Klipsch Promedia 2.1's plugged into the same E1 yet the static is less noticeable. Is this static something that I should expect with the E1? If so what can I upgrade to that will give me no static at any volume? I've had this E1 for about 4 years and for some reason this issue is just now bothering me.