SLC or enterprise SSD

Potatos

Aug 18, 2020
Hello,
I am interested to buy an SSD for my server to do web hosting. I want something they won't fail quickly. I heard that an SLC SSD is made to say longer. But when I look at what do enterprise use, I realize they don't use SLC but enterprise TLC SSDs. TLC is usually cheaper than SLC, but enterprise TLC costs mutch more than SLC.

So my questions are:
1) What is the advantage to go with an enterprise TLC?
2) That is the best for me between SLC and enterprise TLC? and why.
Thank you for your answer
 
slc ssd tlc
