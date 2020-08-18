SLC or enterprise SSD

Hello,

I am interested to buy an SSD for my server to do web hosting. I want something they won't fail quickly. I heard that an SLC SSD is made to say longer. But when I look at what do enterprise use, I realize they don't use SLC but enterprise TLC SSDs. TLC is usually cheaper than SLC, but enterprise TLC costs mutch more than SLC.



So my questions are:

1) What is the advantage to go with an enterprise TLC?

2) That is the best for me between SLC and enterprise TLC? and why.

Thank you for your answer