cageymaru
- Apr 10, 2003
Slay the Spire 2 has been announced by Mega Crit via a YouTube trailer for the 2025 release. The first game was fun even though I never played it the way it was supposed to be played. You're supposed to build these decks with some semblance of order, but I just liked to stack more cards into my deck until I get frustrated and win or lose by a roll of the dice. Don't be like me; choose your tools wisely!
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2868840/Slay_the_Spire_2/
Trailer for the second game.
View: https://youtu.be/krDFltgjLtE
For those who missed the first Slay the Spire game here is a link to that Steam page.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/646570/Slay_the_Spire/
