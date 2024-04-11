Slay the Spire 2

cageymaru

cageymaru

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 10, 2003
Messages
22,068
Slay the Spire 2 has been announced by Mega Crit via a YouTube trailer for the 2025 release. The first game was fun even though I never played it the way it was supposed to be played. You're supposed to build these decks with some semblance of order, but I just liked to stack more cards into my deck until I get frustrated and win or lose by a roll of the dice. Don't be like me; choose your tools wisely!


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2868840/Slay_the_Spire_2/

Trailer for the second game.


View: https://youtu.be/krDFltgjLtE

For those who missed the first Slay the Spire game here is a link to that Steam page.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/646570/Slay_the_Spire/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top