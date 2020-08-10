SLA printer thread (Mars, Anycubic, etc)

I recently obtained a Elegoo Mars for 200 bones off amazon and have been fairly impressed so far. I haven't done a whole lot with it yet, but initially i'm impressed. Who's got a resin printer?I have only printed with Elegoo's Standard Grey Resin so far, but I like it enough i'm going to order some of the other types/colors soon.One of my first batches of prints. No tinkering pretty much right out of the box. Have some artifacting and didn't really know wtf I was doing. (Supports and angles are important)I started tinkering with settings here, bottom exposure/exposure times, a little better. still getting movement in the Z (didn't figure this out till later).The daughter wanted me to print this, didn't turn out too bad all things considering.Printing a Z support plate.Things i've learned:* Tighten your FEP film till it sounds like a snare drum. Mine was pretty loose from the factory.* Have extra FEP on hand. You're gonna mess your first sheet up fairly quick.* ISO is impossible to find due to COVID. I've read you can use Everclear or any high proof clear alcohol instead. Will investigate soon.* It's Messy but fun!* A dj/party style uv light and a solar turntable is a godsend for curing parts.* Wear PPE!I want to reprint a few mechanical parts for my DIY 3d printer but the grey is pretty brittle. I'm going to test some ABS like resin and if I can find some high temp tolerant resin i'd like to reprint my carriage as well.