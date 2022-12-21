Skype messes up Sound Settings

Patonb

Gawd
Joined
Dec 8, 2010
Messages
617
Hello
Got a new ASUS Scar laptop with Dolby sound and every time I make a call, the Dolby setting changes from my desired "Movie -> Balanced" setting to "Voice".

I have to go into the settings and set it back after, however most times I'm pretty sure it doesn't change the actual sound as sound is no longer bassy as it was.

I've tried making it so skype doesnt adjust sounds but it still does.

Any other ideas?
 
Darunion

Darunion

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 6, 2010
Messages
4,525
Could look at what registry key is changing and then make it a quick double click to change back by putting that on your desktop is one idea though maybe not the best.
 
