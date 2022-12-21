Skype messes up Sound Settings

Hello

Got a new ASUS Scar laptop with Dolby sound and every time I make a call, the Dolby setting changes from my desired "Movie -> Balanced" setting to "Voice".



I have to go into the settings and set it back after, however most times I'm pretty sure it doesn't change the actual sound as sound is no longer bassy as it was.



I've tried making it so skype doesnt adjust sounds but it still does.



Any other ideas?