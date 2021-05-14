SkyBridge CEO predicted Tesla's entry into the cryptocurrency mining market

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci believes that in the next year Tesla or Ilon Musk's energy company Solar City will announce the entry into the market of environmentally friendly cryptocurrency mining. The entrepreneur expressed this opinion on Twitter. Scaramucci is ready to wager 500 thousand satoshi (0.005 bitcoins, or $245 at the current exchange rate) on whether his prediction will come true.

Earlier, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the automaker temporarily suspended accepting bitcoin as a means of payment because his company cannot afford to harm the environment. According to Musk, Tesla will not accept the cryptocurrency as payment until it is mined using renewable energy sources.

Against the background of Musk's statement bitcoin rate on the Binance exchange fell by 17%, to an 11-week low of $46 thousand. As of 14:00 MSK, the cryptocurrency is trading at $49.2 thousand, for the past 24 hours it has fallen in price by 12%. Bitcoin's market capitalization fell below $1 trillion to $932 billion.
 
I believe the title should say "predicts" not "predicted" as I can't find any news on Tesla mining cryptocurrency. Is there a source link to this information?
 
