Skyblivion: Official Thread

Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
18,102
Absolutely incredible work these folks are doing!

Didn't find a threaded dedicated to this so I will take it upon myself & try to update it as much as possible when new information is given about this project.

For those that do not know, this is a project by the Elder Scrolls modding community that has been in development since 2012.
Homepage:
https://skyblivion.com/
Mod Author home:
https://www.youtube.com/c/Rebelzize/featured


Skyblivion Teaser trailer




Episode 1
Sep 26, 2020
 
N

Neapolitan6th

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2016
Messages
1,153
It'd be crazy when either this or a beyond skyrim region releases.

I'm tempted to put more faith in skyblivion as the scope seems more achievable than beyond skyrim with from scratch quests etc...
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
18,102
Neapolitan6th said:
It'd be crazy when either this or a beyond skyrim region releases.

I'm tempted to put more faith in skyblivion as the scope seems more achievable than beyond skyrim with from scratch quests etc...
Skyblivion will eventually be released. Its too far along now not to be. People gotta remember too, this is a free project, nobody is getting paid to work on it. It is going on its tenth year in development, but the last couple of years it has really gained traction and popularity.
 
D

defaultluser

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 14, 2006
Messages
14,248
I'm assuming that this will be standalone only; Steam distributing Skyrim mods was a nice gesture, but the limit on 100mb means you end-up with mostly useless shit / mods broken-up that shouldn't have been.

I'm definitely up for playing Oblivion in Skyrim, as the leveling was completely broken in that game. I'd also like to pay the
Oblivion main story line, as it doesn't involve randomized attacks from dragons.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
18,102
Armenius said:
If Bethesda is watching this and waiting for release to shut it down I would hope they would instead be cool about it and back it as an official remaster instead, like Valve did with Black Mesa.
I don't think they would. Its been out in the public eye for a decade. If they shut this down , they would have to shut every mod for every one of their games down as well. The modders are just using assets form the Creation Kit tool to make it anyways.

But I guess there is always a chance. That would be supremely shitty of them. Seeing how they always talk about how they love the Bethesda modding community.
 
Mr. Bluntman

Mr. Bluntman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 25, 2007
Messages
6,623
Let's not forget Microsoft owns/controls Bethesda now. Given their stance on games being built on UWP which is not mod friendly, and I can see many projects like this getting a cease and desist order delivered to the project lead's front door. Hopefully MS proves me wrong.
 
Y

Yippee38

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 21, 2000
Messages
2,228
defaultluser said:
I'm assuming that this will be standalone only; Steam distributing Skyrim mods was a nice gesture, but the limit on 100mb means you end-up with mostly useless shit / mods broken-up that shouldn't have been.
That's what Skyrim Nexus is for.

Armenius said:
If Bethesda is watching this and waiting for release to shut it down I would hope they would instead be cool about it and back it as an official remaster instead, like Valve did with Black Mesa.
If history has shown us anything, it's the Bethesda will make the dumbest decision possible, and then double-down when the backlash hits.
 
Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
3,043
So happy to see an update from these guys on the progress of the mod and that they are still working on it. I really hope this makes it to full release. Oblivion is my favorite Elder Scrolls game of all time.

 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
26,924
zamardii12 said:
So happy to see an update from these guys on the progress of the mod and that they are still working on it. I really hope this makes it to full release. Oblivion is my favorite Elder Scrolls game of all time.

I just hope that with Zenimax now having a subsidiary dedicated to remakes and remasters that they won't shut this down after being passionately worked on for so many years. If I understand correctly Bethesda gave this recreation their blessing, but now that they're owned by Microsoft nothing would surprise me.
 
Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
3,043
Armenius said:
I just hope that with Zenimax now having a subsidiary dedicated to remakes and remasters that they won't shut this down after being passionately worked on for so many years. If I understand correctly Bethesda gave this recreation their blessing, but now that they're owned by Microsoft nothing would surprise me.
Modding has always been a staple of Elder Scrolls games, so if the call does come that Skyblivion has been shut down we'll know it was from Microsoft. However I think Microsoft has earned a lot of respect from gamers ever since Phil Spencer took over with their gamer-first mentality. But we will see.

Also I don't see why it would be blocked. I have a feeling Oblivion will never be remade officially. It's too much work with all the other projects being worked on, and that would be an enormous undertaking. Who knows...
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
18,102
Armenius said:
I just hope that with Zenimax now having a subsidiary dedicated to remakes and remasters that they won't shut this down after being passionately worked on for so many years. If I understand correctly Bethesda gave this recreation their blessing, but now that they're owned by Microsoft nothing would surprise me.
I would hope that Micro$oft wouldn't try to can this project, its been going on for too long. But...we all remember Halo.

If anything, Microsoft should help the project along by funding it.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
26,924
There was a walkthrough streamed on Sunday. Unfortunately the quality is shitty at only 720p with streaming artifacts galore.

 
