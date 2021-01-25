Skyblivion: Official Thread

Armenius said: I just hope that with Zenimax now having a subsidiary dedicated to remakes and remasters that they won't shut this down after being passionately worked on for so many years. If I understand correctly Bethesda gave this recreation their blessing, but now that they're owned by Microsoft nothing would surprise me. Click to expand...

Modding has always been a staple of Elder Scrolls games, so if the call does come that Skyblivion has been shut down we'll know it was from Microsoft. However I think Microsoft has earned a lot of respect from gamers ever since Phil Spencer took over with their gamer-first mentality. But we will see.Also I don't see why it would be blocked. I have a feeling Oblivion will never be remade officially. It's too much work with all the other projects being worked on, and that would be an enormous undertaking. Who knows...