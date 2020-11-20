SK Hynix Gold 2xP31 RAID 0 1TB + S31 1TB Mobile Notebook Ryzen 5 4600h

I'll post some photos and benchmarks of this budget entry level gaming notebook featuring CPU by AMD Ryzen 5 4600h paired with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650.

This is considered a modern entry level gaming notebook. Built by Acer with selected storage and memory upgrades by me.​

This notebook is an entry level Ryzen 5 4600h with 8GB memory and 256GB SSD model. The stock Hynix SSD NVMe M.2 256GB will come out and be used as a portable USB Gen 3.2 storage drive.



Besides the SK Hynix Gold SSD upgrades I'm also putting in 32GB of Team Group 2x16GB 3200MHZ kit CL22.

model TED432G3200C22DC-S01.​

I think this notebook is beast with mobile feature set and upgrade memory and storage options. I'll post some benchmarks tomorrow night. I'm going to upgrade Windows 10 64bit to the Pro version and do a clean install and get the drivers all up to date and proper.... Will possibly overclock if possible. Will also inspect CPU/GPU thermal insulate material and upgrade .