size of Xbox Series X compared to a Fridge

Marees

Sep 28, 2018
291
The official Xbox twitter account posted an image which compared the dimensions of the upcoming Xbox Series X to a black refrigerator ( one of them is not as cool as the other tho )

https://twitter.com/Xbox/status/1239525604187205633?s=20

via twin finite
https://twinfinite.net/2020/03/xbox-series-x-size-fridge/

ETOr37KUcAANTsO.jpeg



Also Polygon says that the size of the xboxx is equal to two gamecubes stacked on top of each other & also width of X1X = height of XboxX

https://www.polygon.com/platform/amp/2020/3/16/21181448/xbox-series-x-size-weight-dimensions-one-x-comparison

xbox_series_x_one_x_comparison_1920.jpg
 
