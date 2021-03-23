Six Days in Fallujah

Dropped by Konami 12 years ago, this first-person tactical shooter is set to release this year with a new developer and publisher. Former Bungie developers at Highwire Games set about finishing the game, retelling the experiences of those soldiers in Operation Phantom Fury during the Iraq War. Former president of the original developer Atomic Games has stuck with the project all these years. Unfortunately there is a new push to prevent the game from seeing the light of day.







