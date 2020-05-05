Single channel vs dual channel

When running WCG does it matter if you have single, dual, or even quad channel memory?
I just reveived my 3600 so the 1700 is going in the server cabinet and I have 2 extra 16gb sticks that I am not going to put
into my main machine since I do not even use 32gb much less 64! i wanted to put 1 each into the MB's.
Thanks!
I just reveived my 3600 so the 1700 is going in the server cabinet and I have 2 extra 16gb sticks that I am not going to put
into my main machine since I do not even use 32gb much less 64! i wanted to put 1 each into the MB's.
Thanks!