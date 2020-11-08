Since changing my Router my Canon MX870 printer prints "blank" pages?

For years now I've had a Canon MX870 printer (WIFI) connected to my Linksys EA4500 router which allowed me to print from various WIRED and WIRELESS computers/laptops without any issues (PDF, DOC, DOCX, word, chrome, etc...); and with home schooling during COVID-19 this was used a lot ...



Recently (last week) I purchased a new router (Asus RT-AX88U) to help improve the WIFI in my home (virtual classes in the kids rooms) but there is an unforeseen side-effect; none of my computers/laptops can print as they could before .... the printer gets the request and prints the number of pages expected AND it sounds like it is printing BUT the pages all come out BLANK each time.

- All computers are Windows 10

- I've added/removed the printer under Windows

- I've downloaded the latest Canon drivers (which installed some new thing) and this finds the printer succesfully

I am "sometimes" able to print when I use the CTRL-SHIFT-P command (which is odd! so not an ink issue) but not when I use the PRINT function in the application (Word, Chrome, etc...)



During the WIFI connection the printer had issues (it kept cycling between connected/disconnected) until I rebooted it and the router; and ever after that I couldn't complete the normal WIFI setup (with SSID/Password) as it failed each time, so in the end I had to use the WPS method (which worked perfectly).



I've taken a FRESH laptop (never connected to the printer before), loaded the drivers from Canon, and am having the exact same problem ... makes no sense to me how a new ROUTER could be causing this or how to resolved it?



Any suggestions would be welcome at this point...