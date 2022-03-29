Simplest way to PC game on my TV...? Advice / recommendations please...

So is Steam Link worth messing with, or
I've read that Samsung TV can run Steam app?
or just setup a PC next to my TV
What do you guys run, or recommend to easily PC game on big-screen TV? <<<
I just want simple, easy no hassle connection to game on my 75" ...
And no smartasses w/ "Just buy a PS5".....although I do want to play Uncharted series..hmm...
