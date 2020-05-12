Simple webserver without HTTPS no longer possible?

OK, so long story short, for 15+ years I've run my own simple webserver using my own internet connection via IIS at gotnorice.com. No website, I just use it mainly for hosting pictures that I post on forums as well as when I need to send files to someone, I can just toss it on there and send someone a link.Example, a picture of my dog:I've never had to do anything special, other than occasionally update the DNS info with my domain registrar if the IP of my internet connection changed for some reason.But now it seems like there is an obsessive push for HTTPS. On many browsers now, if I send someone a link such as the example picture above, it tries to automatically change it fromto, at which point it fails (as I do not have it configured for HTTPS) and the picture/file does not load/download.I've never bothered with HTTPS because I simply don't need it. I don't host anything important. I don't need random internet pictures that I post on forums, etc, to be encrypted.So what are my options going forward? Is it no longer practical to simply use HTTP instead of HTTPS? If I absolutely have to configure the server to work with HTTPS, can anyone recommend a simple guide for getting this done on IIS using Windows Server 2019?