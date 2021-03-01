Simple vlan, hardware and setup recommendations

Hi there



I am moving to a large house in the summer and will get a full gigabit connection (1000/1000). At the same time, I am giving my devices a good look over and adding some new, like Roborock robot vacuum cleaners. Unfortunately, I have given up rooting the vacuum cleaners, and I do not really trust them.



So, I am looking for a solution that will allow me to take full advantage of the internet connection, and separate IoT from my private network (both Wi-Fi and wired)



I am getting a bit crossed eyed and more and more confused; the more forum posts I read – perhaps I should just realize I am a network newbie.

I currently have an Asus RT-AC66U and a TP-Link TL-SG108E switch.



Now I do realize that what I need is to setup vlan, but what hardware to use is not easy.

Ubiquity, PFSense (e.g., SG-2100, Lawrence Systems has guides, even one using the same switch) or other? I would also need an AP that can be split in those cases. An Asus router with Merlin or DD-WRT might also be an option?

I am really looking for a set and somewhat forget solution, so I doubt I will get the most out of the products anyways – so a sanity check is always nice.



Does anyone have suggestions for possible setups, or some tips?