Simple Settings for 3200 ram

Hi people. I was thinking about tweaking my system a bit. I have:

Gigabyte B450 AORUS ELITE

AMD Ryzen 5 Six Core 2600

Team Group Vulcan T-Force 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 PC4-24000C16 3000MHz

I am not a mad overclocker or anything like that. I Would like some pointers to get a bit more from my system pleas.

My ram is at 3000 on the XMP profile. I would like to get it up to 3200 with tighter timings. Pleas could you give me some simple settings I can test out thanks. My bios is at f50 and all settings at stock apart from the change to XMP. Temps on my CPU seem to be good they go from

Motherboard 26 °C

CPU 26 °C

CPU Diode 27 °C idle.

Under load:

Motherboard 26 °C

CPU 59 °C

CPU Diode 59 °C

Some simple CPU settings can be tested out too.