Silverstone HTPC GD09 Airflow question

what case is it? it looks like there is one spot for an exhaust fan at the back and it looks like there is another fan spot at the "bottom" under the cable?! if not you can cut one out with a hole saw. if so, stick fans in both spots and see if that helps. you can also zip-tie a fan under the video card blowing out the pci slots, just remove the extra covers. you might even be able to flip your psu so it suck case air out the back.

as far as all the extra cables go, just bundle them as tight as possible with the rest at the front with that blue Velcro strip. since there is no intake there they will be out of the way.

might also want to look into fan control software like speedfan or CAM. looks like it should be a simple fix.