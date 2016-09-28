Silverstone HTPC GD09 Airflow question

skeeder
[H]ard|Gawd
Jul 9, 2004
Greetings!
I recently took my HTPC and put it into something that would look respectable next to my receiver.
The build, turned out great, just cable management and airflow seem to be an issue. (I wish my PSU was modular)
Specs:
G2020, 4GB of RAM 1600, Asrock B75 board, eVGA 550Ti, 2 Hard Drives spinning 2TB 5900rpm, and 500GB 7200rpm
Below is the mess (this is not a 'rate my cables' thread )
I currently have two 120mm fans spining on the right side of the case (top in the picture), both are set to bring AIR into the case. My thought was positive pressure, less dust...hooray!
However, during a very simple Lego Video game I heard the fan that is behind that optical drive mount ramp up and was insanely noisey.
Honestly the whole rig is pretty damn loud IMHO. Normally, I'd through money at the problem and probably overkill it with silent components, but spending $100 to quiet a computer worth maybe that in parts, seems silly.
So I'm here, asking those who have had such a case with no front intakes...how did you setup your fans?
Should I rotate those to exhaust? Should I add 80mm fans? Replace the CPU cooler?
Thanks!
