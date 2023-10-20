SILENT HILL: Ascension

Armenius
The interactive series premieres on October 31 at 21:00 EDT, and will run daily at the same time for 6 months. People will watch the series and use the app on their phones to determine how the series progresses. The app is available for iOS and Android phones.
https://ascension.com/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rAhCrhYntdw
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZlNDNFoShk
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7_QDCTX-Vo
