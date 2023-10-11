Significant differences between Intel and AMD for office tasks?

Which CPUs are better office performers?

  • Intel 13th gen Core (13700k)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • AMD 7000 series Ryzen (7800X3D)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No discernable difference

    Votes: 1 100.0%
  • Total voters
    1
S

SLCPUNK

n00b
Joined
Aug 2, 2016
Messages
33
Hey all,

I'm trying to decide between a an AM5 processor and a 13th gen Core processor. I'm eyeing the 7800X3D vs the 13700k. They both seem like they're very good gaming CPUs and should both keep my RX 7800XT fed with no CPU bottleneck. I play an hour or maybe two a day on games like Cyberpunk 2077 or DOTA2 and will start up Starfield at some point. I'd love to get a CPU that handles those games well, and I think either AMD or Intel will be fine on that front.

My deciding factor is office work. I spend most of my time on my computer working with large Excel files, and I would love them to be more responsive (sometimes I enter in some data and wait 30 seconds for the file to finish processing). I'm guessing both Intel and AMD perform more or less the same, but this forum would probably know better than any other if there are any significant performance differences. I've reviewed a lot of benchmarks, but they tend to be very gaming focused or focused on stressful workloads that I'm not capable of translating into office work.

My current setup is a Ryzen 2700 with 16 gigs of RAM. I intend to upgrade the RAM to 64 gigs, regardless of which CPU path I take, so I'm expecting to see a big performance upgrade regardless. I just want whatever CPU will handle office work the best.
 
Excel is awful with large files, not a cpu limitation. When people try to use excel as a database it just falls apart. A lot of office software performance issues stem from not using the correct program(s) for the tasks needed. I do a lot of my work on my home pc which is a i7-6700k with 32gb ram and it is still snappy to this day. My work pc is an i9-12900 with 64gb and for office apps i dont see much difference. My partially worthless two cents for ya :D
 
I can perhaps offer some perspective here. To be clear, there is very little discernable difference and I'm not sure everyone can spot if even when they have the means to truly compare the two. But over the last couple of decades, I've had the opportunity to have both similarly equipped AMD and Intel based systems side by side. I've even been able to go so far as to have duplicate keyboards, mice, monitors, etc. all next to each other. If I used these systems independently, I couldn't tell the difference between them. But if I did the same tasks on both of them one after the other, I could tell a difference. On that front, Intel has always been slightly snappier and more responsive.

But again, that's with both sitting next to each other and performing the same exact tasks on both systems. One after the other. Aside from that, I can't really tell the difference. You really can't go wrong with either but if you are going to split hairs over it, my experience has always favored Intel in this area. Also, this difference is with newer systems. In the past the differences have been more pronounced. AMD has come a long way in this area with its platforms.
 
