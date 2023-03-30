Significant Bluetooth delay with Mac Studio and external speakers

I have significant Bluetooth delay from a Mac Studio and external speakers. Its like 3-4 seconds!
It’s not a big deal when I am listening to music in the back ground, but with anything with video, the audio video lag is awful. At that point I put on my WIRED head phones and watch.
I’ve tried looking this up online, but I found all sorts of answers from years ago. All that has changed with updates to OSX.
What can I do to improve this? Even if I have to buy a bluetooth transmitter.
