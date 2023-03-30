Significant Bluetooth delay with Mac Studio and external speakers

I have significant Bluetooth delay from a Mac Studio and external speakers. Its like 3-4 seconds!

It’s not a big deal when I am listening to music in the back ground, but with anything with video, the audio video lag is awful. At that point I put on my WIRED head phones and watch.

I’ve tried looking this up online, but I found all sorts of answers from years ago. All that has changed with updates to OSX.

What can I do to improve this? Even if I have to buy a bluetooth transmitter.
 
how far are they? tried the plist delete? looks like lots are having this issue, it is a solid aluminum box...
 
Same room, line of sight, maybe 7 feet. If I need to a USB C Bluetooth transmitter to get out of the metal box, I will do it.

I have not tried the plist delete, it seemed like that was an old solution that was not valid on the latest update. I can try it.

Yes, a lot of issues around with this and over years so its hard to find a solution that works with all the latest updates.
 
move them closer if you can see if it helps. might need that option.
wont hurt to try it.
yup, and they keep putting it in the same stupid spot and increasing the metal around it.
they need an ext port for an antenna, then they could sell those for $100 and people would goggle them up.
 
I'd generally recommend just moving to wired speakers. There's no set of competent monitors that are driven by bluetooth.
 
