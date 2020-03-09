Shure SE215 BT2 $79

crazycuz20
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2017
- Messages
- 141
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W4ML7LC/ref=twister_B07YP6Q314?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1
The Bluetooth 5 wireless cable is $120 on it's own. Great pair of workout or commuting IEM's for 50% off. Have a feeling they'll release a newer version but if you any MMCX's IEM's like Westone or Campfire audio and want a pair of BT5, Apt-x HD and Aptx LL cables, this is pretty good.
The Bluetooth 5 wireless cable is $120 on it's own. Great pair of workout or commuting IEM's for 50% off. Have a feeling they'll release a newer version but if you any MMCX's IEM's like Westone or Campfire audio and want a pair of BT5, Apt-x HD and Aptx LL cables, this is pretty good.