Shucking still a thing?

Need to add to my storage server and last time I did I shucked a couple of WD Elements 8TB drives. Tried to search around and it seems most of the conversations around them stopped a couple years ago. Plus I haven't looked at drives since the last time I tore apart one from Best Buy.
After looking around here's about the best dollar per TB I can find, at least for WD drives:
WD Elements 16TB external drive $17.50/TB. I'd assume these are the same 5400 RPM red drives they have always been.
WD Red Plus 14TB internal drive $18.57/TB. 7200 RPM variant.
WD Red Pro 20TB internal drive $19.00/TB. 7200 RPM
So go for bang for the buck? Really just using for mass storage, no RAID, just JBOD.
Will price compare some Seagate drives as well, I don't have a brand preference.
