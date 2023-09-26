Shrout Out!

Ryan Shrout Departs Intel Ahead of Arc Battlemage Ramphttps://www.tomshardware.com/news/ryan-shrout-departs-intel-in-wake-of-broader-gpu-division-layoffs
"Prior to working in Intel's client graphics division, Shrout served as chief performance strategist, a job he took up in 2018. In that role, he pitched "real-world" usage scenarios, rather than benchmarks, as Intel's strengths against a resurgent AMD. His title before leaving the company was senior director of client segment strategy, CCG in Intel's graphics division."
Likely most of us also know he used to run pcper.com, which is still gamely posting, but not nearly as much as they used to.