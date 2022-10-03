Shovel Knight Dig

I didn't really know what this game would be like at first, but it's really good. I don't always like spinoff type games, but this one isn't typical. It's Rogue-Lite-Ish, but they manage to keep it fresh and entertaining (like Dead Cells for example). I said this elsewhere, but it feels like a Shovel Knight game, rather than a Rogue-Lite with a Shovel Knight skin. The characters are all funny, there are tons of secrets, branching paths, and tools to open things up later on. They really did a good job on this game. Definitely recommend it. I lot half my weekend to it.