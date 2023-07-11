Should I wait for iPhone 15 Pro Max or buy 14 Pro Max

maverick786us
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2006
- Messages
- 2,036
I am using iPhone 12 Pro Max since July 2021. Should I wait for 15 Pro Max or Get a 14 Pro Max at good deal.
In my knowledge the only new features that iPhone 14 Pro Max can provide on iPhone12 Pro Max are...
1. Dynamic Island.
2. Always on Display and more brightness option
3. 120GHz refresh rates.
4. Bigger Camera with better photography, more zoom, 8K video recording and Cinematic Video.
What's your opinion?
In my knowledge the only new features that iPhone 14 Pro Max can provide on iPhone12 Pro Max are...
1. Dynamic Island.
2. Always on Display and more brightness option
3. 120GHz refresh rates.
4. Bigger Camera with better photography, more zoom, 8K video recording and Cinematic Video.
What's your opinion?