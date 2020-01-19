Should I Upgrade?

Discussion in 'General Hardware' started by jfnirvana292, Jan 19, 2020 at 11:26 AM.

  1. Jan 19, 2020 at 11:26 AM #1
    jfnirvana292

    jfnirvana292 [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,386
    Joined:
    Apr 9, 2002
    I know these posts are a dime a dozen but I'm having an itch to upgrade my system but having difficulties determining what needs to be upgraded/best bang for my buck.

    It's used for software development and other miscellaneous office tasks.

    Specs:


    Intel Boxed Core I5-6600 FC-LGA14C 3.30 Ghz 6 M Processor Cache 4 LGA...

    GIGABYTE LGA1151 Intel H170 Mini-ITX DDR4 Motherboard

    Crucial Ballistix Sport LT 16GB Kit (8GBx2) DDR4 2400

    Gigabyte AMD R7 360 128 Bit GDDR5 2GB 2xDVI/HDMI/DP Overclocked...

    250gb m2 sata drive
     
    Last edited: Jan 19, 2020 at 11:43 AM
    jfnirvana292, Jan 19, 2020 at 11:26 AM
    jfnirvana292, Jan 19, 2020 at 11:26 AM
    #1
  2. Jan 19, 2020 at 11:56 AM #2
    drutman

    drutman [H]Lite

    Messages:
    89
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2016
    Latest Intel pricing is insane, what I would do is search for a used X99/5820k combo and run with it. I have the 5820k at it doesn't break a sweat at 4.3Ghz OC.
     
    drutman, Jan 19, 2020 at 11:56 AM
    drutman, Jan 19, 2020 at 11:56 AM
    #2
  3. Jan 19, 2020 at 11:58 AM #3
    jfnirvana292

    jfnirvana292 [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,386
    Joined:
    Apr 9, 2002
    Guessing my motherboard doesn't support that cpu? How about the new ryzens? They are cheaper
     
    jfnirvana292, Jan 19, 2020 at 11:58 AM
    jfnirvana292, Jan 19, 2020 at 11:58 AM
    #3