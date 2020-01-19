Should I Upgrade?

I know these posts are a dime a dozen but I'm having an itch to upgrade my system but having difficulties determining what needs to be upgraded/best bang for my buck. It's used for software development and other miscellaneous office tasks. Specs: Intel Boxed Core I5-6600 FC-LGA14C 3.30 Ghz 6 M Processor Cache 4 LGA... GIGABYTE LGA1151 Intel H170 Mini-ITX DDR4 Motherboard Crucial Ballistix Sport LT 16GB Kit (8GBx2) DDR4 2400 Gigabyte AMD R7 360 128 Bit GDDR5 2GB 2xDVI/HDMI/DP Overclocked... 250gb m2 sata drive