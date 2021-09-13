should I trade my RX 5700 for a 2070 Super?

i'm thinking of getting rid of my gaming rig and just moving to a Egpu setup with an RTX 2070 super and a 2018 Mac mini 6 core with 32gb ram. i know i'll take a hit in performance.
My gaming rig currently has a MSI Mech OC RX 5700 non-XT. i just wonder if the performance hit will be that significant. the reason i ask is that nvidia cards have better bootcamp compatibility but macos recognizes the RX 5700 natively.
 
re-sale on the rest of your components isn't going to be major. So unless you need the cash.... I would keep the gaming PC. But still trade for the 2070 super. Its got a great hardware video encoder, decent RTX performance. DLSS. Nvidia broadcast. etc.

*additionally, the cost of parts to make Egpu work, will likely eat most/all of the money you make from selling the other components.
 
