should I trade my RX 5700 for a 2070 Super?

Retrograde
n00b
- Joined
- Jun 23, 2021
- Messages
- 2
i'm thinking of getting rid of my gaming rig and just moving to a Egpu setup with an RTX 2070 super and a 2018 Mac mini 6 core with 32gb ram. i know i'll take a hit in performance.
My gaming rig currently has a MSI Mech OC RX 5700 non-XT. i just wonder if the performance hit will be that significant. the reason i ask is that nvidia cards have better bootcamp compatibility but macos recognizes the RX 5700 natively.
