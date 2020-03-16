Should I take off the waterblock ?

Going to get a 2070 Super and don't plan to watercool it at this time and possibly never will. Currently have 1070 Strix 08G model witih a EK waterblock on it. Should I leave the block on and see if someone wants it that way or put the fan assembly back on and let them install themselves ? I really don't want to tear down last minute and wonder if you guys put things back to factory before selling. After that, will need to figure what in the world to sell it for