Should i stress test my cpu?

I just built another desktop after my 7 year old one died.
I am not going to be overclocking it nor will i be playing games on it.
Should i still perform a stress test on my i5 13600k, ddr4 3600 corsair memory and graphics card? I was unsure if it was unnecessary or not.
Finished the build 2 weeks ago and haven't had any issues with anything.
