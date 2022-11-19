Should i stress test my cpu?

S

sean126

n00b
Joined
Oct 31, 2022
Messages
1
I just built another desktop after my 7 year old one died.

I am not going to be overclocking it nor will i be playing games on it.

Should i still perform a stress test on my i5 13600k, ddr4 3600 corsair memory and graphics card? I was unsure if it was unnecessary or not.

Finished the build 2 weeks ago and haven't had any issues with anything.
 
