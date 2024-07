I think that you would actually be better off continuing to use your existing power supply than trying to put the backup (that has not been turned on in 10 years) into service. It might seem counter-intuitive, but many components (capacitors in particular) can actually have a longer lifespan if they are used on at least a semi-regular basis compared to sitting unused for extended periods of time.



I wouldn't personally worry about the PSU being 10 years old. I have two 1000w PSUs from ~2007 that are still working great in secondary computers. I strongly believe that one of the main reasons that both are still working after so many years is because neither sat unused for long periods of time, nor were they ever abused. Good airflow and dust control in my cases over the years probably helped also.