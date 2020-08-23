Should i buy

So a family friend is trying to sell me a computer package for $1,950 here are the specs and I am not computer savvy and want to know if this is a good deal. Also how would this GPU and CPU perform for a casual gamer?



Amd ryzen 2700x, msi b450 Tomahawk, EVGA 2070 SUPER Black, 32gb corsair vengeance @3200MHz, 2tb Seagate HDD, 256GB Samsung NVME, 650 watt Corsair PSU, Corsair 200R case, wifi6 card samsung crg9 ultrawide monitor



The monitor is $750 of the $1,950