Should i buy

DaChupaKabra

So a family friend is trying to sell me a computer package for $1,950 here are the specs and I am not computer savvy and want to know if this is a good deal. Also how would this GPU and CPU perform for a casual gamer?

Amd ryzen 2700x, msi b450 Tomahawk, EVGA 2070 SUPER Black, 32gb corsair vengeance @3200MHz, 2tb Seagate HDD, 256GB Samsung NVME, 650 watt Corsair PSU, Corsair 200R case, wifi6 card samsung crg9 ultrawide monitor

The monitor is $750 of the $1,950
 
pendragon1

DaChupaKabra said:
IF amazon.com is actually showing me $US the parts total up to $1500 new. so if youre paying $1200 for the tower thats a decent deal. at least at current pricing. does it have windows on it or a key for it?
 
pendragon1

DaChupaKabra said:
I forgot to mention it has a water cooled system on it. What kind of upgrade-ability does this package have?
decent. bigger gpu, faster cpu. board can take 3000 series and should get a bios update for 4000. more ram if you wanted but prob not needed. but it should be good as is for a while.
 
DaChupaKabra

I'm not a "serious" gamer but I enjoy them regularly so I don't want any issues when it comes to lag and not being able to keep up with new games. Will this computer keep up
 
pendragon1

DaChupaKabra said:
I'm not a "serious" gamer but I enjoy them regularly so I don't want any issues when it comes to lag and not being able to keep up with new games. Will this computer keep up
should do but maybe not quite at the absolute max settings or maintain 120hz. even the 2080ti cant do 5120x1440/120 in the newest games like FS2020. so if you dont expect to crank everything to 11 on every game youre gonna have a great gaming experience.
 
DaChupaKabra

pendragon1 said:
Okay but a moderate-high settings shouldn't be a problem?
 
