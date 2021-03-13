Should I be worried that my motherboard seems to keep having it's most recent BIOS update pulled?

Cyber Akuma

Cyber Akuma

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 3, 2009
Messages
461
I have a Gigabyte Z490 Aorus Pro AX: https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/Z490-AORUS-PRO-AX-rev-1x/support#dl

When I was checking out the motherboard in December, the last BIOS revision was F20 or something like that (Don't recall if it was called F20a or F20b or anything like that) that adds 11th Gen CPU support among some other enhancements.

I noticed that about a month or so ago however that this update had been pulled, leaving F7c as the latest update.

But when I finally started building my system early this month, I noticed that the F20 (again, don't recall if there was a letter at the end or if the letter changed) was back. So since this was a new build, first thing I did was update the bios

...... but just now as I was checking for any updates I noticed it was pulled again and F7c is the latest again....

Should I be worried that there is something wrong with the F20 bios my motherboard is currently on? I recall reading about how some AMD boards last gen had some bios updates pulled that enabled PCIe 4.0 support since it was apparently unstable, leaving them at PCie 3.0..... and adding 11th Gen Intel CPU support would do the same thing... not to mention this board has some features (including a third M.2 port) that would only be enabled with a 11th Gen CPU... but they just pulled the BIOS that enables 11th gen Intel CPU support twice. I worry that for whatever reason they will just permanently pull it like what happened with AMD. Although I understand that the 11th gen Intel CPUs aren't even officially out yet.
 
A

atarione

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 17, 2011
Messages
2,040
what browser are you using.. because something is weird on their website on my pc with Firefox.... I looked and only saw F7c and then I hit back a few times.. and sort of saw F20d for a second reloaded the bios section and now F20d showed up.

I don't think they are taking it down and putting it back up I think their is a bug or something with their website that it doesn't always show F20d ?? which is weird ... but once when I loaded the page with FF it show F7c and once it showed F20d.
 
Cyber Akuma

Cyber Akuma

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 3, 2009
Messages
461
Chrome, but I also just tried Watefox and Edge, and in all of them I only see two bioses, F5 and F7c.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top