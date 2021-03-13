Should I be worried that my motherboard seems to keep having it's most recent BIOS update pulled?

Cyber Akuma
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2009
- Messages
- 461
I have a Gigabyte Z490 Aorus Pro AX: https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/Z490-AORUS-PRO-AX-rev-1x/support#dl
When I was checking out the motherboard in December, the last BIOS revision was F20 or something like that (Don't recall if it was called F20a or F20b or anything like that) that adds 11th Gen CPU support among some other enhancements.
I noticed that about a month or so ago however that this update had been pulled, leaving F7c as the latest update.
But when I finally started building my system early this month, I noticed that the F20 (again, don't recall if there was a letter at the end or if the letter changed) was back. So since this was a new build, first thing I did was update the bios
...... but just now as I was checking for any updates I noticed it was pulled again and F7c is the latest again....
Should I be worried that there is something wrong with the F20 bios my motherboard is currently on? I recall reading about how some AMD boards last gen had some bios updates pulled that enabled PCIe 4.0 support since it was apparently unstable, leaving them at PCie 3.0..... and adding 11th Gen Intel CPU support would do the same thing... not to mention this board has some features (including a third M.2 port) that would only be enabled with a 11th Gen CPU... but they just pulled the BIOS that enables 11th gen Intel CPU support twice. I worry that for whatever reason they will just permanently pull it like what happened with AMD. Although I understand that the 11th gen Intel CPUs aren't even officially out yet.
