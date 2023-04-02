Shorting MB LED pins

compgeek89
So, I think a case I bought might have a short across the power LED pins. Two boards in a row fail to power on after having the power LED wires plugged in. Didn't realize the connection on the first board because I never tried powering it on before I had everything connected, but on the second board I think I figured out the connection, being that it happened only after the LED wires were connected. A short on those is the only theory I have. Neither board is powering on now, just a faint blip from the power light on the board when i short the pwr button pins. Seems like something got damaged.
My questions:
- What is likely to happen to a board when the power LED pins are shorted?
- Can it be repaired?
- Might I be missing some other potential cause?
Boards in question are both Supermicro X10SLV https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/motherboard/x10slv
Thanks!
