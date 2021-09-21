Shib mining fee ?

Hi.

I’m trying to send 2mil shib to my friend wallet. So I go to my wallet (jaxx) and it say mining fee around 5$. So I put my friend wallet address, put amount 2mil shib and I click send. Nothing happening. So I go back 1 page and mining fee is now 16-19$ WTF ? Does anyone know why my fee is going so high ? Fee is greater than amount I’m trying to send -_-