Share your pfSense / OPNsense builds

I picked up a RSA branded Dell R620 server as the foundation.Stuff i changed:Intel x520/i350 2x SFP+ 10g/2x gb RJ45 Removable Network Daughter Card(Dell Part: C63DV) for downstream.Intel x550-T1 1x RJ45 1g/2.5g/5g/10g NIC for upstream.Intel Xeon E5-2630L V2 60w 2.8GHz cpus.System already had 32GB of DDR3-1600 in it from initial purchase.Started with a 120GB 2.5 Inland SSD plugged into a sata port and laid it on top of the NIC and it lasted two years but a few months ago the drive started corrupting. I think this is was due to laying on top of the NIC. I pulled the backup and tossed in two 900GB 10k RPM HDDs that i had laying here as a spare. I put them into a Raid1 and did a fresh install of OPNSense and pulled in the backup and life has been good.This has been rock solid reliable and its only broken cause of stuff ive done. Other then that its never went down or had any issues itself. It is pretty overkill but thats my style. I am also running Zenarmor as a content filter which is turned off and im using crowdsec for ips. I also am geoblocking basically every country outside of the US/Canada right now.I have been looking for something newer and more power efficient but that can deliver the same horsepower. I was just given a R630 so i might change over to that.