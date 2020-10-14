share your old motherboard collection!

I was going through some files recently and stumbled upon old NVIDIA press stuff from the early / mid 2000s. Way back then I was doing hardware reviews as a freelance gig and had gotten a bunch of stuff from them. The hardware is all long since gone, and almost all the photos I had from that time were blurry messes or have been lost.

Except! These two photos of the lovely Abit AV8, in Abit's glorious rusty orange. That's a Thermalright XP90 sitting on top of an Athlon 64 3800+, with 1GB (2x512MB) of 1st-generation Crucial Ballistix DDR-400 (PC 3200). The XP90 was considered hilariously huge at the time.

So I wanted to share those, along with the NVIDIA press photos I have for nForce 1 / 2 / 3. And I thought maybe some of you other old school [H] members had some stuff to share too so we could all wax nostalgic about how much better it was when SATA was new and SSDs were future tech and other old people jokes.

Those of you born after the release of the Abit AV8 are also welcome to share whatever you've got that you consider "old". :)
 

nForce reference board. It was either this one or the nForce 2 board that included a riser card which included future tech like phoneline networking (really early HomePNA I think?).
 

nForce 2 reference hardware. I remember running this for a long time. Neato three DIMM configuration on the board and the press material I have notes that the top end boards supported two onboard 100mbps NICs. Unheard of!
 

nForce 3 250Gb reference board. I don't remember much about this one at all TBH.
 

