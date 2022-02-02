Share speakers between OSX and win10?

looking for a way to maybe run sound through network between two pcs on two different osx?
currently i used synology to share my mouse and kb between a win10 and osx mac mini. is there something similar that i can run on each system but for sharing sound? IE i want to run the mac mini sound through my win10 so it plays out the speakers connected to the win10 pc
currently i used synology to share my mouse and kb between a win10 and osx mac mini. is there something similar that i can run on each system but for sharing sound? IE i want to run the mac mini sound through my win10 so it plays out the speakers connected to the win10 pc