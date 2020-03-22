Shaggy77's PC parts sale

AMD Ryzen 2 2600

Asus ROG Strix B450-F Gaming Mother Board

EVGA GTX750Ti Graphics card

Hello!Clearing out a few PC components- Items are in working condition and may include all original components.- Asking price or best reasonable offer and includes shipping.- No problem combining items as needed.- I accept both Paypal and Venmo- I ship via US Postal Service and to US addresses only.- Heat ware is in the signature.- Any questions, please ask via PM.6C/ 12T3.6 GHz Base3.9 GHz BoostComes with Stock cooler ( will need thermal paste for use), paperwork, sticker and box. Never OC'ed. Great processor for everyday use, gaming and so forth. Box is a bit dusty but the CPU and cooler was in my rig-AM4 based-B450 chipsetComes with Box, paperwork, cables, and ROG swag. Board used with Ryzen 5 2600 CPU listed in this post-P/N 02G-P4-3753-KR-2 GB GDDR5Comes with box, paperwork, DVI adapter. Not much more to say. Good video card for what I used it for.Thanks for looking!!