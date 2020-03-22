Shaggy77's PC parts sale

shaggy77

Jul 2, 2005
746
Hello!

Clearing out a few PC components

- Items are in working condition and may include all original components.
- Asking price or best reasonable offer and includes shipping.
- No problem combining items as needed.
- I accept both Paypal and Venmo
- I ship via US Postal Service and to US addresses only.
- Heat ware is in the signature.
- Any questions, please ask via PM.


AMD Ryzen 2 2600

6C/ 12T
3.6 GHz Base
3.9 GHz Boost

Comes with Stock cooler ( will need thermal paste for use), paperwork, sticker and box. Never OC'ed. Great processor for everyday use, gaming and so forth. Box is a bit dusty but the CPU and cooler was in my rig :)


IMG_20200322_191137241_HDR_1500.jpg IMG_20200322_191231851_HD_1500.jpg IMG_20200322_191254781_1500.jpg IMG_20200322_191506465_HDR_1500.jpg

Asking $95 shipped



Asus ROG Strix B450-F Gaming Mother Board

-AM4 based
-B450 chipset

Comes with Box, paperwork, cables, and ROG swag. Board used with Ryzen 5 2600 CPU listed in this post

B450_001.jpg B450_002.jpg B450_003.jpg B450_004.jpg

Asking $70 shipped


EVGA GTX750Ti Graphics card

-P/N 02G-P4-3753-KR
-2 GB GDDR5

Comes with box, paperwork, DVI adapter. Not much more to say. Good video card for what I used it for.


GTX750Ti_001.jpg GTX750Ti_002.jpg GTX750Ti_003.jpg

Asking $40 shipped


Thanks for looking!!
 
