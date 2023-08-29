Armenius
From the creators of the critically acclaimed isometric tactical stealth game Shadow Tactics comes a similar game with a RPG twist, utilizing an alternate history with pirates to complete the pirate vs. ninja dichotomy. Unfortunately, developer Mimimi Games said that this is their last game, as they will be shutting the studio down in the near future. The game will continue to be supported with patches in the coming months. There is a demo if you wish to try before you buy.
https://www.shadowgambit.com/
https://www.mimimi.games/our-final-game/
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1545560/Shadow_Gambit_The_Cursed_Crew/
https://www.gog.com/en/game/shadow_gambit_the_cursed_crew
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/shadow-gambit-the-cursed-crew-0bca60
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_FrLgmIrYo
