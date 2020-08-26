SF750 + Dan A4 custom cables pslate compared to cablemod

CEO_OF_CBT
n00b
- Joined
- Jul 2, 2020
- Messages
- 61
Looking to get this: https://www.pslatecustoms.com/produ...24-pin-to-10-18-pin-cable-corsair-sf600-sf450
But I notice that cablemod also offers cable for this PSU, however they're not tailored for SFF use.
Case: Dan A4 SFX
Any thoughts on what I should get? Or is there a better alternative?
