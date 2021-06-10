Several macOS Monterey Features Unavailable on Intel-Based Macs

Good to be an Apple user.

  • Portrait Mode blurred backgrounds in FaceTime videos
  • Live Text for copying and pasting, looking up, or translating text within photos
  • An interactive 3D globe of Earth in the Maps app
  • More detailed maps in cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and London in the Maps app
  • Text-to-speech in more languages, including Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, and Finnish
  • On-device keyboard dictation that performs all processing completely offline
  • Unlimited keyboard dictation (previously limited to 60 seconds per instance)
https://www.macrumors.com/2021/06/09/macos-monterey-features-for-m1-macs-only/

live-text-macos-monterey.jpg
 
