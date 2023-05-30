Setting Up Two Monitors

I have two monitors hooked up to my PC and I have it set to "extend display".



The problem is, my main screen is in front of me, my second screen is to the LEFT of me, but the problem is when I scroll left on the main screen the mouse hits the main screen's border. I have to scroll all the way to the RIGHT, and keep going right, in order for the mouse to end up on the second screen, which is to the left of me, not to the right of me.



How do I set up my monitors so that when I scroll my mouse to the left, the mouse will actually go to the screen that's on the left of me.