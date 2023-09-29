Set it and forget it--- Multi wan load balancing/failover wired router

What commercial, reasonably priced, boxes have you had luck with for a multi wan wired router? Have a user that has say a 60mbit fixed wireless link and a 20mbit dsl link. Main issue right now is neither one have great uptime, so they are manually jumping their devices over to different wifi network as their method to switch ISP's.



Most of the boxes I've used in the past are either $$$$$$ or discontinued. (Cisco RV042/RV320, sonicwall subscription based stuff, Watchguard trash....)



Sounds like 80% of usage will be streaming, 20% regular internet usage, I suspect the option to add a VPN service could come up at some point depending on how the streaming providers start to handle them being at 2 locations.



Should we try a tplink ER7206 or what else is out there? JUST found their cheaper ER605, cheap enough I can grab it to hammer on but would like to have better reviews first.



This time next year I hope to be able to suggest /support / set users up with openwrt on a certain other vendors repurposed big time overkill hardware, but I haven't got it in place yet at my own house to test it further.



Thanks!