Set Default Logitech Mouse DPI/Resolution in Registry For Sleep?

I have a Logitech G502 Lightspeed that's wireless on my powerplay mat. The one thing I hate about it is whenever I come out of sleep the resolution is always set to horribly low and it takes a few seconds to kick back into the right settings. As a result, I find myself constantly having to mouse the mouse in a circle to get it to "wake up" as it's so slow that trying to actually move it to where I want it is just generally not possible until it snaps back to full life.



So, is there some way to tell it to stop doing this (it's on a PowerPlay so I'm not concerned about it using too much batter) or to perhaps set the resolution I want in the registry and have it always use that even when coming out of sleep?



Thanks.